Charlottetown police are warning residents that posting vacation plans on social media could let potential burglars know when, and for how long, a home will be unoccupied.

Brad MacConnell, deputy police chief of the Charlottetown Police Services, added that vacationers should avoid posting itineraries, tagging people in photos and geotagging.

"Geotagging is an embedded script inside a file that records the GPS locations of where the picture was taken," he explained.

"So, it's very revealing to those that know how to source it and view it, and gives a clearer, a very exact location of where that picture was taken and the time and date."

MacConnell's advice to Islanders wanting to post details of their vacation on social media — wait until you come home.