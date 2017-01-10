Municipal police forces on P.E.I. have added more high-powered rifles to their arsenals — free, surplus military weapons from the Canada's Armed Forces.

Charlottetown police took delivery of ten carbine rifles in recent weeks from the department of national defence, in addition to one purchased a year ago.

"We always have to constantly be keeping up with the events that are unfolding in the world," said Cst. Ron Kennedy, firearms training officer with Charlottetown Police Services.

"We need to be prepared in case situations arise."

'More stopping power'

Kensington Police also took delivery of two carbine rifles in recent weeks from the Department of National Defence, adding them to one they already had.

Training in use of carbine rifles is a priority for police across the region, according to the Atlantic Police Academy in Slemon Park, P.E.I. (CBC)

Summerside police now also have 11 carbine rifles, including six received from the military in September.

Carbine rifles are light-weight, powerful, and highly accurate. Police say the military-grade weapons are now standard policing tools.

"The carbine has more stopping power," said Kennedy. "And it allows an officer to shoot from a safer distance. We wanted to be able to respond and protect the public."

Front-line officers to be trained

Training in use of high-powered rifles has become a priority for police across Canada, according to the Atlantic Police Academy in Slemon Park, P.E.I.

Front-line officers in Charlottetown will receive training in coming weeks, police said.

The carbine rifles and ammunition will be carried securely in police cruisers, according to Kennedy.

Island RCMP said their members were fully trained and equipped with carbine rifles following the Moncton shootings that left three officers dead in Moncton, N.B.