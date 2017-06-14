A report released this week by P.E.I.'s Office of the Police Commissioner reveals how a student was admitted to the Atlantic Police Academy — despite disclosing to the academy, what the report described as prior "significant deviant behaviour."

The investigator for the commissioner's office said the information should have disqualified the person from consideration for admission to the police academy.

However the application process continued and the student graduated as a police constable, and was then hired by an Island police force.

Dismissed from position

When the officer later applied for a job outside of P.E.I., his interview with that force revealed similar information and led to a criminal investigation, according to the report. That investigation ended without charges.

The commissioner's report says the officer has since been dismissed from his position on P.E.I.