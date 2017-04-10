Charlottetown police say they seized $500,000 worth of cocaine in three raids on Friday.
The police department said it executed three search warrants resulting in the seizure.
Weapons, marijuana, oxycodone pills and other drug paraphernalia were also seized, said police.
Charges are pending against three men for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
