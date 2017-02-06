Four polices forces on P.E.I. came together last month for a training exercise in how to deal with a threat that requires an armed response.

The exercise — involving RCMP, Charlottetown, Summerside, and Kensington police services — was held at Slemon Park, outside of Summerside, on Jan. 19. It gave officers the opportunity to respond to a simulated crime that required armed response.

"The activity … gave officers the chance to experience the complexities of a call of this nature," said RCMP in a news release.

The exercise was coordinated by the RCMP.

RCMP said more integrated training exercise are planned for the coming months.