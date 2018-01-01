The P.E.I. Polar Bear Dip in Charlottetown went ahead as planned on New Year's Day despite some very chilly temperatures.

More than 60 people took part in the annual icy plunge, which kicked off at 10 a.m. by the Charlottetown Yacht Club, at the foot of Pownal Street.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures were hovering around –13.5 C, or –21 C with the wind chill.

Organizers had to cut a hole in the ice and allowed one person at a time to get in and out. The water is about 1.2 metres — or four feet — deep.

To be "certified," dippers must immerse themselves to the neck, according to the P.E.I. Polar Bear Club.

'It's tradition for a lot of people,' says organizer Cheryl Paynter of the annual P.E.I. Polar Bear Dip. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It went great," said volunteer organizer Cheryl Paynter. "Mission accomplished!"

What motivates plungers?

People are seeking an adrenaline rush to start their new year, Paynter suggested

"It's a nice way to start off the year," she said. "And it's tradition for a lot of people."

Besides being a fun way to kick off a new year, the event is a fundraiser: participants brought food items or cash donations for the local food bank.