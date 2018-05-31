What to do if you run into poison ivy this summer

If you find yourself running into poison ivy on P.E.I. this summer, don't forget to stop, drop and wash your hands.

Arja Romaniuk, a visitor safety and fire coordinator with Parks Canada, says the plant can be found in the Cavendish area, particularly around Ocean View, Cavendish Campground and the Homestead Trail.

"The plant is characterized by three almond-shaped, green-waxy leaves and they're on a reddish stem," she told CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"They can grow as a shrub, they could be ground cover or they could be a vine."

When you touch a poison ivy plant it has an oil that can have a negative reaction with your skin, she said, that should be washed off quickly.

Don't rub your face or eyes

"Make sure you're not rubbing your face or your eyes and wash it off as soon as possible with just soap and water," Romaniuk said.

Poison ivy patches can be resilient, she said, and if Parks Canada finds a new patch they assess it to see if it's in an area where the public may come in contact with it.

If visitors find poison ivy in an unmarked area, they're encouraged to bring it to park staff's attention so the area can be assessed. (CBC)

If need be, Parks Canada will uproot the plant and transport it somewhere else, but if they can't remove it they'll put up signs in the area.

Parks Canada hasn't seen an increase of poison ivy on P.E.I., Romaniuk said, but people should be aware of what to do if they come in contact with the pesky plant.

