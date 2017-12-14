The Opposition raised concerns Thursday about political connections between P.E.I.'s Liberal government and companies chosen to recruit immigrants to the province.

But the government shot back, suggesting there were just as many connections among the 12 companies chosen to be so-called intermediaries and the PC Party as there are with the Liberals.

"We'll talk a little bit about the intermediaries," Minister of Economic Development Heath MacDonald said during question period. "I have the list sitting right here and I can read them all off, but let me tell you, Mr. Speaker, there is the former president of the Tory party. There is the former interim president of the Tory party. There is a former treasurer of the Tory party."

"You mentioned some, I'll tell you about some others," PC MLA Brad Trivers retorted. "A member of one of the firms is the current treasurer of the Liberal Party of P.E.I., right? Neil Handrahan. Another is a former leader of the Liberal Party of PEI, Wayne Carew. Yet another is the premier's neighbour and dogsitter."

12 companies chosen

The 12 companies were unveiled by government last month, selected following a request for proposals. They are the only companies which can act as agents for immigrants coming to the province through the provincial nominee program.

According to the government, each firm can charge a maximum of $50,000 to each immigrant using their services. The P.E.I. government nominated 927 immigrants through the program in 2016-17.

"It seems to me that if a firm has the capabilities to be an intermediary, they've got a great track record and they've proven themselves, they should be allowed to participate in the PNP," Trivers said. "Why do you need to cap the number of intermediary firms at all?"

Premier Wade MacLauchlan said the intermediaries that were selected will be reviewed every three years.

"And of course we keep reviewing as we go and we keep achieving the objectives as we go," MacLauchlan said. "Our total immigration program is one that we're proud of and is bringing benefits in every sense to our province and we're proud of it."

Judicial review

Following question period, MacDonald refused requests for an interview. A government spokesperson said that's because of a request for a judicial review in P.E.I. Supreme Court from one of the companies that applied to be an intermediary.

H.P. Consultants Inc. was not one of the 12 companies chosen as intermediaries by the province and it alleges the government acted "unlawfully" in awarding the contracts.

In its application, the company alleges the province "unlawfully delegated substantial assessment of proposals to the Executive Council."

The company also claims of the new companies approved as intermediaries, "each has personal or political associations with the government or senior provincial authorities."