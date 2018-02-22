Island snow plow operators say their days clearing roads, driveways and parking lots are down by half compared to last year.

"It's a winter that we never thought we'd get," says Gary Nicholson, co-owner of Dickieson's Snow Removal. "Who'd ever think that we'd get no snow in January or February?"

Nicholson said 2017-18 has been a lighter season for his staff, who faced much more demanding work and weather conditions in years past.

At Dickieson's, plow operators are paid a contract rate for the year no matter how much or how little it snows.

'You need to make sure your equipment is 100 per cent ready to roll for the next snow, so the only money you might be saving is on fuel.' — Nathan MacDonald

"I don't pay by the hour, because this year the drivers wouldn't make as much money, so they might say next year 'I'm not going to drive for you because I didn't get paid enough money,'" Nicholson said.

"I can budget better that way, too, because I know exactly what it costs me per year."

Budgeting isn't easy in the snow clearing business. And just because there isn't a lot of snow, doesn't mean a windfall for the companies that do the work.

"There's still lots of bills, even when there's no snow," Nicholson said.

'There's a lot of fixed costs'

Officials from several island companies say fluctuating temperatures have kept them busy salting — even when there isn't a lot of snow.

And that means more money spent on salt.

"With the warming of temperatures and the cooling of temperatures and the rain we've had this winter, we've been doing a lot of salting," says Nathan MacDonald of Twins Snow Removal.

"Our salting has definitely gone up, for sure."

And that's in addition to the annual fixed costs.

"There's a lot of fixed costs — overhead, insurance, maintenance," MacDonald said.

"I wouldn't say people have made a lot of money by any means, those costs are still there and they'll never go away."

Nathan MacDonald of Twins Snow Removal says while plowing has gone down this year, salting has gone up. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

MacDonald estimates that his plows have spent about 50 per cent less time clearing snow this year.

He said with fewer demands on Island roads, his crews stay busy keeping the equipment in good condition.

"You need to make sure your equipment is 100 per cent ready to roll for the next snow, so the only money you might be saving is on fuel."

According to the province's Department of Transportation, spending on snow clearing is on par with previous years.

P.E.I.'s annual winter maintenance budget is $15 million — that includes salting and sanding.