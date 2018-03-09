A woman is dead following a highway accident Thursday in central P.E.I.

RCMP received the call at 4:15 p.m.

The vehicle the 23-year-old woman was driving and a transport truck collided on Route 2 in Pleasant Valley. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

RCMP have not yet determined a cause, but noted there was snow and slush on the road at the time.

With files from Stephanie Kelly