A woman is dead following a highway accident Thursday in central P.E.I.
RCMP received the call at 4:15 p.m.
The vehicle the 23-year-old woman was driving and a transport truck collided on Route 2 in Pleasant Valley. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.
RCMP have not yet determined a cause, but noted there was snow and slush on the road at the time.
