Playing with Choir was making music in Charlottetown again Thursday night, preparing and performing a rendition of Gene MacLellan's Put Your Hand in the Hand.

Playing with Choir invites anyone interested in turning up to take part in its performances. Director Jill Chandler leads each impromptu group through her own prepared arrangements.

Wednesday's event was a fundraiser for Art in the Open, an annual art exhibition in downtown Charlottetown and Victoria Park, held this year on Aug. 26.