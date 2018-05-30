Debate cut off on plastic bag bill

In an unusual move Tuesday night, the government cut off debate in the P.E.I. Legislature on a bill to limit the use of disposable plastic bags.

The bill passed second reading, but Progressive Conservative MLA Steven Myers protested the move to limit debate.

"I want this bill on the floor to finish the debate," said Myers.

The bill, meant to improve the environment, was at the centre of a political debate Tuesday. (John Gaudi/CBC )

"I feel like if we don't that this will set a precedent for this government to shut down — What next? The bill on the referendum — or anything else that they no longer want to discuss. I don't feel like it's fair to me or any other member in this house."

The private member's bill was introduced by Liberal MLA Allen Roach. It would prevent retailers from providing free plastic bags to customers, while allowing them to sell either paper or reusable bags.

The bill now moves to third reading, although Myers has asked the Speaker for debate to resume.

Myers said P.E.I. has an opportunity to limit more types of plastic beyond disposable bags.

More P.E.I. news