Pinch Penny Fair 'sort of a homecoming'

About 100 volunteers, including Lynn Hodgson and Shirley Moase, will sort through the boxes of donations to arrange the Pinch Penny Fair. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

The Pinch Penny Fair has been raising funds for Charlottetown's Confederation Centre programs for 50 years, and for those who have been volunteering almost that long, it's something of a family gathering.

When Lynn Hodgson moved to P.E.I. in the 1970s with her husband she had no friends or family in the province. But she volunteered at the fair, and she has been back ever since.

"It was just sort of a homecoming," said Hodgson.

"Every year when you come back to help at the fair many of the same people are still coming. They just show up."

Kathy Roney recommends arriving early to score the best items. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Shirley Moase has been working the bake table since the early 1980s. As more senior people have retired from the table she has taken charge of it, along with a dedicated core of volunteers.

"I have the same group of women that work at that table, and one of them's 92, and she still expects me to call her and come and help," said Moase.

Kathy Roney, president of the Friends of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, said there are at least 100 volunteers working the fair, not counting help from Confederation Centre staff and the people who donate the goods for the giant sale.

Lynn Hodgson, Shirley Moase and Kathy Roney have been working together at the Pinch Penny Fair for years. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

There are books, plants, jewelry, collectibles, fabrics, furniture, sports gear, toys, games — pretty much everything you can think of apart from clothing and computer equipment.

It's the group's biggest fundraiser, and the money goes to support programs such as the Art to Schools program, the youth choir, and the Young Company.

Last year, the group bought bicycles and helmets for the Young Company so they had transportation around the city.

"It's not a lot of money, but we're able to do these small things that do make a difference for the various people here," said Roney.

The Pinch Penny Fair opens its doors at Confederation Centre 10 a.m. Saturday, and Roney recommends getting there early to find the best items.

