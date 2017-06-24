Charlottetown Islanders defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called at Friday's NHL draft in Chicago.

Joseph, ranked 27th for North American skaters by the NHL going into the draft, exceeded that expectation and was picked in the first round, 23rd overall by the Arizona Coyotes.

"It's an incredible feeling being here with a lot of unbelievable players who are waiting to hear their name. And, it's pretty amazing to hear yours," said Joseph on Saturday.

Joseph, 17, is from Chambly, Que. He just finished his second year with the Islanders.

In 62 QMJHL regular season games this season, Joseph had six goals, 33 assists and 54 penalty minutes. He also had one goal and five assists in 13 playoff games along with 12 penalty minutes.

Joseph also played in this year's Top Prospects game in Quebec City. In that game, he tallied one assist.

In 110 career regular season games with the Islanders, Joseph has 54 points, including seven goals and two goals and nine points in 25 career playoff games.

Joseph's older brother Mathieu, a player with the QMJHL Saint John Sea Dogs, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL draft by Tampa Bay.