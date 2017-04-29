More pie and tart shells have been added to a national food recall warning issued last week.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Mom's Pantry/Jim & Leonie brand 3" Unsweetened Tart Shells and 9-inch Unbaked Pie Lids are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible E. coli contamination.

CFIA says the recall includes all units sold from Dec. 1, 2016, up to and including April 28, 2017, for the Unsweetened Tart Shells, and all units sold from March 15 up to and including April 28 for the Unbaked Pie Lids.

The shells are in addition to the recalls announced April 25 that include Deep Dish Pie Shells, Sweetened Tart Shells and Tart Shells sold under the Great Value, Apple Valley, Western Family and No Name brands.

The recall is in addition to one issued on Sunday, April 25. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

CFIA says the best-before dates on those affected shells range from Nov. 24, 2017 to Dec. 21, 2017.

The federal agency says there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with these products. The full recall can be viewed on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.