Photo book aims to capture P.E.I. at its best

A new book of photography features unique images of the P.E.I. landscape going back at least a decade.

A Photographer's Guide to Prince Edward Island is the work of local shutterbugs John Sylvester and Stephen DesRoches. The book also offers tips for shooting at the proper time of day for the ideal photo.

"A big part of it was which areas were accessible, which areas were good in the various seasons and times of day and which ones could handle foot traffic," DesRoches said during an interview on Mainstreet P.E.I.

DesRoches had the idea for the book after working on a similar project about the Canadian Rockies a few years ago. He wanted to do something local and reached out to Sylvester.

'We avoided trespassing'

The goal was to highlight locations shot in different seasons and times of day. Most of them were taken in the early morning or at dusk.

"We avoided trespassing and private property and stuck to the major locations in order, counterclockwise, around the coast," DesRoches said.

Sylvester said the P.E.I. version began as an e-book, then they switched gears to a coffee table book.

"We're very pleased with it."

'Drawn to the natural landscape'

Sylvester said he particularly enjoyed DesRoches' photos of the Covehead Lighthouse and Flat Rock near Cavendish.

"I tend to be really drawn to the natural landscape in P.E.I., so I spend a lot of time in Prince Edward Island National Park and areas along the coast," Sylvester said.

The book is for more than just photographers, he added.

"I hope people who are just interested in the landscape and being there at the right time of day to see it at its best will also pick up the book and explore some of the places."

The book launches at the P.E.I. Preserve Company on Friday at 7 p.m.

