What does a 59-year-old just-retired college photography professor do with his newfound spare time?

If you're Alex Murchison of Charlottetown, you embark on a passion project — writing a short story illustrated by original photographs.

"It's been a learning experience," Murchison said of his newly published book, Into Blue. "Both very positive and some quite challenging."

Murchison had been ruminating on the story for a couple of years. A young woman, Myah, takes a solo trip to the beach on a day off. As the day progresses, dramatic events unfold and Myah is forced into self-reflection.

One summer day in 2016, Murchison hired a small crew of Islanders to portray his characters, as well as a director to keep him organized, and shot most of the 75 photos for the book.

Colour shifts as theme darkens

Into Blue's images gradually transition from warm colours into deeper shades of blue as the story progresses and the theme darkens.

Murchison shot most of the book's 150 images in one day on P.E.I. in the summer of 2016. (Submitted by Alex Murchison)

"It's kind of like a graphic novel or comic in a way," he explained. "I would liken it to a story board from a short movie."

Though this is his first book, Murchison wasn't a complete stranger to the publishing world. Working as a photographer in Toronto years ago, he had the opportunity to shoot several book covers — one for a Margaret Atwood novel — and magazine editorials.

"It's one thing to have a number of books printed and then sitting in the trunk of your car, or a closet, but it's another thing to try to get them out there," he said.

'I'd rather pay a bit more'

With the sale of about 40 books already via Facebook, he's already almost halfway to covering his cost of approximately $1,200 for the crew and the book's printing. While that number seems relatively small, it is only for a cautious first run of 50 books.

Into Blue's images gradually become deeper shades of blue as the story progresses and the theme darkens. (Submitted by Alex Murchison)

"Over the years I've met many self-published photographers driving endlessly around the Maritimes with trunks full of landscape books," he laughed.

"I'd rather pay a bit more and not create a lot of landfill."

Into Blue retails for $20 plus shipping and can be purchased only through Murchison's Facebook site, Into Blue The Book. He's also having it converted into an e-book, so customers can purchase and read it online.

'Niche market'

The booked is aimed at 18- to 25-year-olds, Murchison said. "That's a group that is more into graphic novels and stories of that nature."

'I don't expect probably to sell more than a few hundred,' says Murchison. (Submitted by Alex Murchison)

However, he's up front about his expectations — he doesn't think Into Blue will make him rich, he just felt compelled to share the story and his vision for it.

"I'm not really doing it to make a fortune, I don't expect probably to sell more than a few hundred," he said, noting it's the audience for the book is likely more of a "niche market."

'I would liken it to a storyboard from a short movie,' says Murchison of Into Blue. (Submitted by Alex Murchison)

He believes the book will appeal less to P.E.I. tourists and more in the U.S., central Europe and possibly Japan, where the book's graphic novel-type format may be popular.

Murchison is already designing another book, a more accessible book of P.E.I. landscape photos with a focus on the sky. Tentatively titled The Little Book of Big Skies. He's hoping to have it ready to publish in time for Christmas 2018.