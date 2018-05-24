Philip Brown running for Charlottetown mayor

Former Charlottetown city councillor Philip Brown is hoping for third time luck as he takes another run at the mayor's job.

In two previous efforts Brown was unable to unseat Mayor Clifford Lee, but Lee has announced he is not re-offering.

Brown fell to Lee in 2010 and 2014.

Brown has confirmed to CBC News he will run, but said he is waiting until next week to reveal details of his campaign.

He is currently a teacher at Prince Street School and works with his family business.

There are now three candidates for the mayor's job. Brown joins Jamie Larkin and Cecil Villard. The election will be Nov. 5.

