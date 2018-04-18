Pet eat your pot? It might cost you

The Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown is preparing to receive more calls from pet owners whose animals have eaten marijuana.

Heather Gunn McQuillan, director of the teaching hospital at AVC, said the school is receiving more calls from people wondering what to do if their pet ingests marijuana.

Symptoms of marijuana intoxication in animals are similar to those for alcohol, including poor coordination, panting and frequent urination.

The costs of treating a stoned pet can add up quickly.

"You've got emergency fees and after hours fees and exam fees and fluid therapy and hospitalizations and exams," said McQuillan.

"In 2015, one of the pet insurance companies stated that the average fee at that time was about $500 U.S. I expect it's much higher now, and given our exchange rate, it's a pretty hefty bill."

As a regional centre of expertise, AVC has access to lipid emulsion therapy, an intravenous treatment that helps protect the animal from the effects of THC in extreme cases.

But McQuillan said prevention is the best cure, such as by keeping marijuana stored in an airtight container away from where your pet might get into it.

