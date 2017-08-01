If you're buying gas or diesel, Prince Edward Islanders are paying more to fill up at the pump Tuesday morning.

Prices for heating oil are also up in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's regular start-of-month price review.

Regular, self-serve gas is up 2.9 cents to a minimum price of $1.068/litre.

Diesel is up 4 cents to $1.081.

Heating oil is up 2.9 cents to $0.723/litre.

Propane prices are up and down, depending on the seller. Prices for both Superior and Irving dropped 0.8 cents while Kenmac prices are up a penny.

That left maximum prices for bulk delivery at

Irving: $0.702.

Kenmac: $0.713.

Superior: $0.699.

Changes in wholesale prices prompted the changes, said IRAC.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Aug. 15.