The price of propane took a big tumble, while gas was down a little and heating oil remained steady, in the mid-month price adjustment from P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Propane prices were down different amounts depending on the dealer. Here are the changes in the bulk delivery price.

Irving: Down 4 cents to 82.9 cents/litre.

Kenmac: Down 9 cents to 80.5 cents/litre.

Superior: Down 8.4 cents to 81.5 cents/litre.

The price of regular, self-serve gasoline, including taxes, fell to a minimum of $1.149, down 1.9 cents.

