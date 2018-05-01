Skip to Main Content
Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all up

Notifications

New

Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all up

The price of most petroleum products on P.E.I. went up overnight Monday.

Some propane prices down

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Gasoline and diesel both passed into the $1.30s overnight. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

The price of most petroleum products on P.E.I. went up overnight Monday.

It was the regular start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

  • The minimum price of regular, self-serve gas is up 4.6 cent to $1.30.
  • Diesel is up 4.1 cents to $1.336.
  • Furnace oil is up 3.5 cent to $0.957.

Propane prices were up and down, depending on the retailer.

  • Irving down 2.0 cents to $0.779 for bulk delivery.
  • Kenmac up 1.0 cents to $0.774 for bulk delivery.
  • Superior down 1.3 cents to $0.773 for bulk delivery.

Wholesale prices are up, said IRAC, due to increased seasonal demand and a number of supply interruptions.

IRAC noted P.E.I. prices are still well below the national average. They are the highest in the Maritimes.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us