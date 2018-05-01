New
Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all up
The price of most petroleum products on P.E.I. went up overnight Monday.
Some propane prices down
It was the regular start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
- The minimum price of regular, self-serve gas is up 4.6 cent to $1.30.
- Diesel is up 4.1 cents to $1.336.
- Furnace oil is up 3.5 cent to $0.957.
Propane prices were up and down, depending on the retailer.
- Irving down 2.0 cents to $0.779 for bulk delivery.
- Kenmac up 1.0 cents to $0.774 for bulk delivery.
- Superior down 1.3 cents to $0.773 for bulk delivery.
Wholesale prices are up, said IRAC, due to increased seasonal demand and a number of supply interruptions.
IRAC noted P.E.I. prices are still well below the national average. They are the highest in the Maritimes.