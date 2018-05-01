Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all up

The price of most petroleum products on P.E.I. went up overnight Monday.

It was the regular start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price of regular, self-serve gas is up 4.6 cent to $1.30.

Diesel is up 4.1 cents to $1.336.

Furnace oil is up 3.5 cent to $0.957.

Propane prices were up and down, depending on the retailer.

Irving down 2.0 cents to $0.779 for bulk delivery.

Kenmac up 1.0 cents to $0.774 for bulk delivery.

Superior down 1.3 cents to $0.773 for bulk delivery.

Wholesale prices are up, said IRAC, due to increased seasonal demand and a number of supply interruptions.

IRAC noted P.E.I. prices are still well below the national average. They are the highest in the Maritimes.

