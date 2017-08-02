Some traffic concerns were alleviated at a public meeting Tuesday regarding an expansion to seniors residences at The Mount, but the building height remains a concern.

"It was a great debate. I'd never heard the concerns before ... some of them were very valid," said Paul Jenkins, the owner of the building.

Right now, the building serves as The Mount Continuing Care Community, housing a community care residence, a nursing care residence, plus a Synergy Fitness facility.

The proposal

Jenkins has put in a request for a bylaw amendment to expand the building to include 18 residential apartments. This addition would mean a 20-foot height increase to the new part of the building. That would make the new building five storeys high, while the rest of the Mount is only three.

The proposed addition will also contain 16 nursing care units, with 48 new parking spots.

'The people in the community have quite a few concerns about this,' said petitioner Cathy Ayers Horne. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The petitioners are mainly concerned about the height of the proposed new building, and traffic was also a concern.

About 20 people signed the petition that was submitted to city council.

"It doesn't blend in with the rest of the neighbourhood, which is one of the older areas in Sherwood," said Cathy Ayers Horne, a property owner in the area and one of the petitioners.

Compromises made

At the meeting, after speaking with Janet Stewart, another petitioner, Jenkins said he's happy to compromise on the location of the parking lot. Council also heard that he is willing to adjust the driveway entrance in order to address the traffic concern.

A decision is expected from Charlottetown city council on this proposal by Aug. 14. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The Mount sits on a hill. The proposed plan included an entrance at the top of the hill, which according to Horne is a dangerous intersection. Jenkins agreed to adjust that plan.

"We agreed to move the entrance from the top of the hill to the current entrance of the existing Mount. In regards to their legitimate concerns about traffic, I agree with them," said Jenkins.

"There's also some considerations that the neighbourhood has to think about the residents at the Mount — the nursing care residents who are our most frail. So this building was designed ... for amenities for those residents, so I think that information back to the neighbourhood was informative for them."

Jenkins explained that the extended structure would allow spouses to live in an apartment while another spouse requires care. It would also include a pool for therapeutic uses, and a day care.

A decision expected in a couple of weeks

The petitioners don't want to stop the building, explained Stewart during the meeting.

"What you're doing is really important and it's not like we want to shoot that down, but just to preserve the beautiful landscape and the light coming through the trees and just the ambiance," she said.

She's pleased with the compromise on traffic, but said she is still hoping for a compromise on the height of the proposed expansion.

City council is set to make a decision on the proposal by Aug. 14.