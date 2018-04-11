Cornwall councillor hopes province doesn't upstage municipal elections

A Cornwall town councillor is concerned P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan will call an election for the fall, too close to when municipals elections are being held.

Peter Meggs said the government should adhere more closely to fixed election dates. The next scheduled provincial election date is October 2019, but there is speculation an election will be called much sooner than that.

Meggs is concerned an election this fall would negatively impact the municipal elections scheduled for Nov. 5.

'Voter fatigue'

"Municipalities are a little bit challenged at the best of times to get a good turnout at the polls and so that would lead to voter fatigue if we had two elections happening in the fall," he said.

"So it's all this uncertainty that's pretty upsetting to somebody who's just wondering when is this election going to be called and why can't we adhere more closely to fixed election dates."

Meggs thinks the best choice, to avoid the fall 2019 federal election, would be to call the provincial election for the spring of 2019.

