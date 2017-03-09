Fresh off of winning five Canadian Screen Awards, CBC's flagship newscast The National is making a stop in Charlottetown on March 24.

The event, part of the The National in Conversation series, will be a panel discussion in front of a live audience looking at the changing nature of news.

"Think satire, opinion, tweets, 24-hour news channels," said CBC News' Chief Correspondent Peter Mansbridge, who will lead the conversation. "From Parliament Hill, to war zones, to your backyard — we'll discuss it all."

Panel of prominent voices in Canadian media

The panel, introduced by CBC Compass' Bruce Rainnie, will feature prominent voices in Canadian media, including:

Susan Ormiston, CBC's senior correspondent for radio, TV and online.

Rosemary Barton, host of CBC News Network's Power and Politics.

Ian Hanomansing, host of CBC News Now with Ian Hanomansing.

Tom Murphy, anchor of CBC Nova Scotia News and The National's correspondent for the East Coast.

Rex Murphy, who contributes weekly TV essays on diverse topics to The National.

Mark Critch, star on This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

The guests will discuss how they've witnessed news media change over the last few years. Questions will be taken from the audience, both in person and online.

'A rare opportunity'

"It's a rare opportunity to ask some of Canada's best journalists, satirists and opinion-makers how and why they get to the stories they do, and how that helps us understand our world," said Amanda Burt, creative producer for The National in Conversation.

Tickets are free to the event, which will be held live at the Confederation Centre for the Arts' Homburg Theatre from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are currently available at the Confederation Centre box office in person at 130 Queen Street or by phone at 1-800-565-0278. Online tickets will be available starting Monday, March 13.

The event will also be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and at cbcnews.ca.