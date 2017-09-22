Peter Kelly will continue in his role as CAO of Charlottetown, says Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee. The decision comes after a report from Alberta concluded that Kelly acted outside his authority while working for a municipality there.

The report from the Alberta Department of Municipal Affairs regarding his activities while employed at Westlock County was released late last month.

The city does not have a legal justification for dismissal or discipline, says Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee. (CBC)

In an emailed statement, Lee said council met twice with a legal advisor to discuss the report.

"The report out of Westlock provides no justification to Charlottetown for dismissal or disciplinary action that would be supported in the court system, according to the legal guidance obtained," wrote Lee.

"The majority of Council did not wish to expose tax payers to a potential lawsuit that legal advice suggests would not be successful in defending."

Peter Kelly has called the report "a selective witch hunt" and said the actions he took in Westlock County were approved by council there.