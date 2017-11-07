The CleanFARMS program is on P.E.I. this fall, encouraging farmers to turn in unwanted or expired pesticides and livestock medications.

CleanFARMS, a non-profit organization made up of industry groups, comes to each province in the country every three years, collecting unwanted farm chemicals for safe disposal.

During the program's last visit to P.E.I. in 2014, 33 tonnes of pesticides were turned in. Since the start of the program in the late 1990s, 103 tonnes of P.E.I. product have been removed.

Farmers have until Nov. 17 to bring the products to one of seven drop-off locations across the province.