Remains of missing P.E.I. man found

The remains of a missing P.E.I. man were discovered Wednesday in a wooded area in Long Creek, P.E.I., say RCMP.

Foul play not suspected

Perry Shantz was reported missing May 4. (Submitted)

He has been identified as 50-year-old Perry Shantz. The Pleasant Grove, P.E.I., man was reported missing to police on May 4.

At this time, foul play is not suspected in his death.

Police are continuing to work to determine the exact cause of death and have notified his next of kin.

