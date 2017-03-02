RCMP Cpl. Chris Gunn holds two pellet guns seized in Cornwall Wednesday. (RCMP)

Three P.E.I. students were threatened on Wednesday with what they believed were real guns, say RCMP.

In a news release, RCMP said they received a call about a gun-related incident just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

RCMP said the students told them they were approached by a man while walking on Kingston Road, near East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall.

'High risk vehicle stop'

An argument ended with the man threatening the students and producing what they believed was a handgun, the news release said.

A short time later police performed what they described as a "high risk vehicle stop" and apprehended two men.

Two pellet handguns were located within reach of the men, and a pellet rifle in the trunk, said police.

Police said an 18-year-old man from the Cornwall area will attend court later this month to answer charges of uttering threats and various gun-related charges. He has been released with strict conditions.

Fake gun warning

RCMP warned that brandishing realistic pellet or toy guns can be dangerous.

"These young boys, when that pellet gun was presented to them, it was brandished in a way that they believed it was a real firearm. They were scared," said Cpl. Chris Gunn with Queens RCMP. "And we have to respond accordingly until we prove otherwise."

Even in daylight it is often impossible to tell if a gun is real or fake, and such guns can cause serious safety issues, creating fear and panic if used in public places.