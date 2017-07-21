Islander and former CBC Manitoba radio host Terry MacLeod is honouring the historic agreement between First Nations and European settlers in Manitoba.

His project, titled Peguis-Selkirk 200, details the history between Chief Peguis and Thomas Douglas, the 5th Earl of Selkirk. It also informs Canadians about the "incredible relationship" between two historic figures, MacLeod said.

MacLeod's research marks the 200-year anniversary of the Peguis-Selkirk Treaty, signed on July 18, 1817. The agreement was that Chief Peguis and the First Nation's people would protect Lord Selkirk's new colony of settlers in southern Manitoba.

'People are weeping in the room they feel so strongly about what he's doing.' - Terry MacLeod

"These two developed this incredible friendship," he said on CBC's Island Morning. They were "similar people with different histories."

The relationship between the two historic figures inspired MacLeod to launch the project.

"When I heard about this and learned about Peguis, I made a commitment to myself to do something around reconciliation."

The current Lord Selkirk with Chief Jim Bear of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation at Fort Douglas — the site of the signing of the Peguis Selkirk Treaty of July 18, 1817. (Submitted)

MacLeod said he's been getting to know the descendants of Chief Peguis, visiting the First Nations communities, speaking with the chiefs and travelling with the current Lord Selkirk to the receptions held in Manitoba. The whole project, he said, has been enlightening and emotional.

"The speaking [Lord Selkirk] has been doing in various presentations has been incredibly inspiring. People are weeping in the room they feel so strongly about what he's doing."

In terms of how the project fits in the current talks of reconciliation, MacLeod said "It was a treaty that was respectful, that was generous and that was agreed to by both sides."

"We say that's a model for the way we need to behave with one another."