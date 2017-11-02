Summerside police responded to a call of a 43-year-old man being struck by a car Thursday morning before 9.
Police say it appeared as though the vehicle made a turn headed east from Autumn Street onto Water Street and hit the pedestrian, who was walking through a marked crosswalk.
The victim was brought to Prince County Hospital by Island EMS, and police say he did not appear to have sustained serious injuries.
A 34-year-old woman has been charged with failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Highway Traffic Act.
