RCMP are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in eastern P.E.I. Wednesday.
The accident happened on Route 2 in Farmington. A man died at the scene when he was struck by a vehicle travelling west on the highway.
A section of Route 2 was closed Wednesday while RCMP investigated.
At the time of the news release, RCMP were not able to say what factors may have contributed to the accident.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. 'refining' how sexual assaults are investigated
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Runner cooling off in North River water sparks rescue effort