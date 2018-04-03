Man killed while walking on P.E.I. highway

An 81-year-old man from East Prince died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking along the Trans-Canada Highway in Borden Carleton, P.E.I.

The call came into RCMP about 9:40 p.m. The man died at the scene. The driver in the vehicle was not injured.

The highway was closed for about two hours while RCMP investigated the scene. That investigation continues.

More P.E.I. news