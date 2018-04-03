Man killed while walking on P.E.I. highway
An 81-year-old man from East Prince died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking along the Trans-Canada Highway in Borden Carleton, P.E.I.
Highway closed for 2 hours
The call came into RCMP about 9:40 p.m. The man died at the scene. The driver in the vehicle was not injured.
The highway was closed for about two hours while RCMP investigated the scene. That investigation continues.