Man killed while walking on P.E.I. highway

Man killed while walking on P.E.I. highway

An 81-year-old man from East Prince died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking along the Trans-Canada Highway in Borden Carleton, P.E.I.

Highway closed for 2 hours

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

The call came into RCMP about 9:40 p.m. The man died at the scene. The driver in the vehicle was not injured.

The highway was closed for about two hours while RCMP investigated the scene. That investigation continues.

