An 88-year-old woman has been charged with driving without due care after a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot in the County Fair Mall in Summerside, P.E.I.

The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Summerside Police said they responded with Island EMS and found an injured 52-year-old woman from West Prince. She was transported to Prince County Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 88-year-old, who is from Queens County, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.