Charlottetown police are asking motorists and pedestrians to take extra care in the evenings with the sun setting early, following an accident on Queen Street.

A pedestrian was struck on Queen Street near the corner of Summer Street at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Chief Gary McGuigan said now that it is dark during the evening commute, both motorists and pedestrians have to be more aware.

"At this time of year visibility is compromised," McGuigan said.

"Always use the crosswalk, but don't start out into the crosswalk assuming that the vehicle sees you. As a pedestrian you want to be sure that vehicle or vehicles stop before you enter the crosswalk."

McGuigan said motorists should keep an eye out for crosswalks and pedestrians and also slow down and give yourself a little more time to get to your destination.

The investigation into the Queen Street accident is continuing.