The Prince County Hospital Foundation set the highest fundraising goal in its history for 2017, and has achieved it.

The aim was to raise $2.4 million dollars — about double the usual goal.

"We had a big goal, and our community stepped up and helped us reach that goal. So, we thought it was out of reach, but our community proved us wrong," said foundation president Patrick McSweeney.

'We had some tremendous surprises at the end of the year where some people accelerated their pledges.' - Patrick McSweeney

McSweeney said the foundation had savings from previous years it could dip into, if needed, but only ended up using about $150,000 of that money.

"We had some tremendous surprises at the end of the year where some people accelerated their pledges. We had some other people come in with gifts of shares. And so as a result of that we really didn't need to dip into last year."

Equipment upgrades, new defibrillators

The money will modernize the hospital's three operating rooms and buy a number of pieces of new equipment, including a portable ultrasound for the ER and defibrillators for the intensive care unit.

McSweeney says this will the first major upgrades to the operating rooms since the hospital was built in 2004.

He doesn't know what this year's goal will be yet, but doesn't expect it will be anywhere as high as 2017.