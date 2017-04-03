Nominations for a new leader will remain open until Friday Oct. 20. (PC Party of P.E.I. )

P.E.I.'s PC Party started taking nominations for a new leader today.

The leader will be chosen on the evening of Friday, October 20 — the day nominations close.

The last permanent leader of the PC Party was Rob Lantz, who failed to win his seat in the 2015 election.

Lantz tried to lead the party from outside the legislature, but then resigned from the position in October 2015.

Jamie Fox has been the interim leader of the party since then.