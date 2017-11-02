Elections P.E.I. is seeking legal counsel over the Progressive Conservative Party of P.E.I.'s refusal to take down election signs that allegedly contravened the rules.

Signs for candidate Melissa Hilton were put up around Charlottetown–Parkdale more than a day before she was an official registered candidate.

Elections P.E.I. said that contravened the Elections Expenses Act. It asked the PC Party to take the signs down but the party refused, saying it would only do so if ordered by a judge.

Elections P.E.I. says it is consulting further on what recourse it might take. No action will be taken immediately.

The District 11 byelection is set for Monday, Nov. 27.

The seat was vacated when former MLA Doug Currie resigned in October.