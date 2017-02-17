The P.E.I. PC Party has announced a timeline for choosing the next leader.

The leadership selection process will begin on April 3, according to a news release, and will wrap up at the party's annual general meeting on Oct. 20.

Rules, logistics, and other information about the selection process will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jamie Fox has been the interim leader of the party since October 2015, following the resignation of Rob Lantz that September.