The next leader of P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party will be James Aylward or Brad Trivers.

Nominations for the leadership closed at 3 p.m. Friday.

"The official candidates for the PC Leadership are James Aylward and Brad Trivers," said an email to CBC from the PC Party. "No additional nominations were received by the close of nominations today."

James Aylward, the MLA for Stratford-Kinlock, is taking a second run at the leadership. He also ran in 2015, when Rob Lantz took the leadership.

Aylward was first elected in 2011, winning re-election in 2015.

Brad Trivers, MLA for Rustico-Emerald, is a first-term MLA, coming into office in the 2015 provincial election. An information technology consultant, he is the shadow critic for communities land and environment.

The leadership convention is scheduled for Oct. 20.