With close to 2,300 votes cast, the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party has exceeded the number of votes cast in advance polling in the 2015 contest.

MLAs James Aylward and Brad Trivers are head to head in this month's leadership contest.

As many as 6,600 people could vote, says Margaret Anne Walsh. (CBC)

There have been two advance polls so far, on the first two Saturdays of this month. Interim party president Margaret Anne Walsh said the numbers are very strong with one advance poll still coming.

"We have about 4,000 memberships that are current and paid up in full, and we have 6,600 eligible members in total," said Walsh.

"We still have a little window there of people who are able to show up, renew their membership if they've held a membership over the past four years."

Convention Friday

The final advance poll is Tuesday at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown. Party members can also vote at the convention at the Brudenell River Resort on Friday evening.

The new party leader will be announced Friday night.