P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party likes the trend it sees after the first opportunity to vote for a new leader.

Voting began on Saturday through advanced polls and mail-in ballots. As of Tuesday afternoon, 950 votes had been cast.

"So far we're really happy with the turnout," said interim party president Margaret Anne Walsh.

There could be more advance ballots cast this year, says Margaret Anne Walsh. (CBC)

"If we're trending this way, then we expect we might even have more votes in the box by convention day than we had last time in 2015."

Members are choosing between two MLAs: James Aylward and Brad Trivers.

This year, party members will have three days of advanced voting — with polls open again Oct. 14 and 17 — as compared to two advance polls in the 2015 leadership race.

The last chance to vote will be convention day on Oct. 20.