Progressive Conservatives on P.E.I. make their final choice between James Aylward and Brad Trivers Friday night.

The leadership convention at the Rodd Brudenell Resort starts at 5 p.m., with announcement of the winner expected at about 8:30 p.m.

CBC P.E.I. will stream that announcement live.

The party search for a new leader began with the resignation of Rob Lantz following the 2015 provincial election. Jamie Fox took on the role of interim leader.

Nominations for the race closed Aug. 18. A series of debates followed, and there have been three rounds of advanced polls.

One final round of voting at the convention will determine the outcome.