The Guild theatre in Charlottetown will be hosting a pay-what-you-can theatre festival in March that features three plays, including one for babies.

The P.E.I. Pay What You Can Theatre Festival will run from March 9 to 19.

Grace & Glory by Tom Ziegler is an odd-couple poignant comedy about a 90-year-old facing her death — and her caregiver.

All in the Timing by David Ives is actually six one-act comedies that cover everything from a first meeting in a café to the death of Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky.

'A crowd that's too young to understand dialogue or plot'

In The Morning, meanwhile, is meant for children between the ages of three months and three years old.

"Short, intimate, interactive and eye-catching — pretty important when you're playing to a crowd that's too young to understand dialogue or plot," according to a Guild news release. "A whimsical and immersive theatre experience that is never the same twice."

Details about the festival, which is meant to make quality theatre available to everybody in any season, can be found on The Guild website.