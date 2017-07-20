WARNING: This story contains details that some may find disturbing.

Paul Wilfred Manning, 47, was sentenced Thursday to two years in jail for sexual assault and exposing himself to a child under the age of 14.

The Kings County man was sentenced in Georgetown Provincial Court.

Manning was arrested in October 2016 and pleaded not guilty to all six original charges. He went on trial in March and the judge found him guilty on two of the charges.

The sexual assault involved touching the child's genital area.

'Long lasting damage'

Crown attorney Jeff MacDonald told the court there is "long lasting damage … this is not something that will be over tomorrow for the victim."

Manning's pre-sentence report was considered largely positive, and Manning's family members provided letters of support describing him as a caring, reliable family man.

Manning did not testify during his trial, and as the judge passed sentence, he continued to say the allegations against him are false.

Judge calls rehab 'a challenge'

Judge Nancy Orr said that "rehabilitation is a challenge [because] there's not acknowledgement of any wrongdoing" by Manning.

The judge noted that there is a one-year minimum sentence due to the victim being under 14.

When he gets out of jail, Manning will be on probation for three years.

In addition, his name will be on the national sex offender registry for life.