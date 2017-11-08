Patricia Bourque is watching some of her childhood dreams come true with some of her photographs appearing in Canadian Geographic this month.
The November/December edition focuses on Indigenous voices and people from across Canada, and Bourque is one of three Indigenous women photographers featured.
"I remember when I was a young girl looking at National Geographic magazine dreaming, 'I want to be one of those photographers. I want photos of mine. I want to go to these places,'" Bourque said.
"Now, in my adult years, to have photos from my backyard, basically, my home province to be published, this is a dream come true."
Canadian Geographic's digital editor Alexandra Pope chose Bourque's work.
"She just has great use of colour," Pope said.
"She really captures the P.E.I. landscape in a beautiful way and she proudly celebrates her culture."
Bourque is a self-taught photographer, who briefly studied video and television in the early 1990s.
While Bourque did not have to travel the globe to catch the attention of a national publication, she said she still dreams of doing that.
Copies of the November/December edition with Bourque's photos go on sale Nov. 20.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Fog Off clothing line owner honoured for helping with mental health issues
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Holland College athlete named national soccer player of the year