Health PEI is encouraging Islanders to visit their primary-care provider or a walk-in clinic rather than attend an emergency department for non-urgent health care issues due to above-average patient volumes during the winter.

According to a press release by Health PEI, emergency departments have a daily average of 258 patients. But since late December, the daily average has risen to 301 patients, and peaked on Dec. 28 with 351 patients.

Healthcare needs

Islanders with non-urgent healthcare needs can also phone 811 and speak with a registered nurse. Anyone with urgent medical issues should call 911 or attend the nearest emergency department.

Examples of urgent medical issues include: discomfort or tightness in the chest, unusual shortness of breath, abdominal pain, prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness, injuries that may require stitches or involve a broken bone, children with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting, or a baby under the age of six months with a fever of 38 C.