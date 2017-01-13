P.E.I.'s patient navigator, Mary Laura Coady, is now at work, and ready to help Island patients navigate the health-care system.

Coady has worked with 10 Islanders so far, Health PEI said in a news release.

The position was announced in June, and Coady started in the position in December.

"Working directly with patients, their families and health care providers, I can help overcome barriers to accessing care, and connect patients with valuable resources on the Island and out of province," said Coady of her job.

Health system 'complex'

"Our health-care system, like any other, is complex and can be difficult to understand, especially during times of illness."

Health PEI said Coady has 11 years experience in community and acute-care settings throughout the Maritimes.

The patient navigator system can be accessed without a referral. Islanders can call 1-844-822-3141 or they can email patientnavigator@gov.pe.ca.

In addition to Coady, Health PEI also has patient navigators for cancer and stroke patients, as well as one for addictions.