To help visitors to the Island's museums and heritage sites celebrate Canada's 150th, the Passport to Prince Edward Island Heritage is being relaunched this summer.

The passport — a joint project of the Community Museums Association and the Prince Edward Island Museum & Heritage Foundation — was last used in 2003, according to a press release.

The passport contains general information about museums and heritage sites as well as digital images, maps, GPS coordinates, admission fees and hours of operation.

Unique stamp at each site

Passports are available for a $1 donation at the Community Museum Association of Prince Edward Island's member locations. At each site, the passport will receive a stamp unique to that site.

A visitor's passport for P.E.I.'s museums and heritage sites is available this year for the first time since 2003. (Submitted)

The organizations say its purpose is to give visitors a souvenir and an orientation and guide to museums and heritage sites. The passport is also intended to provide an incentive to visit more museums and heritage sites, increase public awareness of heritage and promote tourism on the Island.

The passport was funded in part by the Department of Education, Early Learning and Culture.