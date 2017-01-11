If you want to get fit there's no need for a gym, say Prince Edward Islanders, but hopefully there's a curling rink nearby.

ParticipAction has released the results of a vote in the fall on Canadians' favourite fitness activities. ParticipAction announced the top 150 activities for the country and the top 10 for P.E.I.

Turns out Islanders like to get outside. Seven of the top 10 activities for P.E.I. involve getting out into the fresh air.

Biking. Golf. Curling. Walking/pole walking. Pickleball. Snow shoveling. Housework. Lawn mowing. Washing your car. Snowball fight.

Some of these may be unfamiliar to you (see more about pickleball here) and others may be surprising, but housework and snowball fights both ranked in the top 50 nationally.

Perhaps more surprising is that snow shovelling ranked only 132nd in the country.

Canadians are being encouraged to try as many of the 150 activities as possible, and register their efforts on the ParticipAction web site for a chance to win prizes.

ParticipAction, a national non-profit organization, is also having a tour across the country to further encourage Canadians to try some new activities and get fit. The tour will be in Charlottetown July 1 and at P.E.I. National Park in Cavendish on July 2.